Making memories and celebrating milestones.

General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) alerted everyone that October 6 marks a very special day for none other than boyfriend and castmate Wes Ramsey (Peter). The ABC soap actress shared six photos of her man along with a 44th birthday shoutout, “Life with you is full of laughter, adventure, vulnerability, amazing conversations and much, much more!”

The photo-drop consisted of everything from a handsome solo shot of Ramsey, to pics of the couple, as well as a cute one with their fur-baby Kimba, and even a Halloween flashback. She went on to comment on how “funny, generous, brilliant and sexy and hell” he is and expressed just how much she loves “living life with you Wes Ramsey!”

And we hope he has an amazing birthday as well!

A few days ago, Wright shared more photos to let her followers know that she tried a new activity with her guy, “First time playing pickleball! So much fun!”

If you’ve never played before, it’s a sport that incorporates elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong into one heck of a good time!

Speaking of good times — but only in Peter’s mind — Ramsey’s Port Charles character is still wreaking havoc on those who cross his path. In the hunt to locate Maxie and his daughter, it’s been revealed that Peter has been working with Victor to keep Drew from those he loves. Just yesterday, Peter aimed a gun at Drew in the cells of the Greece compound then reactivated his conditioning. And we all know that nothing good is going to come from that!

Love him or hate him, Peter has become one of Port Charles’ biggest villains — one that could still end up meeting his fate by someone listed in our gallery below. What do you think?