General Hospital’s Kelly Monaco Shares Her First Instagram Post in Over a Year — and It’s a Knockout
“Well, hello, gorgeous!” responded the Internet.
When is something as simple as an Instagram post elevated to the status of a capital-E Event? When it’s the first one that an actor as popular as Kelly Monaco has shared in more than a year. And just such an Event took place on October 5, when the General Hospital leading lady unveiled a photo of herself gazing dreamily into the camera.
“Is it Friday yet?!” she captioned the stunning selfie. “Me, I love a red lip against denim.”
Clearly, a red lip against denim loves her, too; she looks, as ever, beautiful — a sentiment that her followers were quick to express. Although as pal Carmen Electra noted, Monaco is “always hot.”
Prior to the pic, Sam’s portrayer hadn’t put up a post since April of 2020, when she wished a happy belated birthday to “my firstborn,” Kirsten Storms (Maxie). “Twenty years of friendship. Ups, downs and everything in between.”
Around that same time, the actress, who got her soap start playing Livvie on Port Charles, shared a too-cute pic of herself as a child. “I’ve been asked so much,” she wrote. “I’ve already posted this picture… but some of y’all wanna know what I looked like as a younger kid. (As if 17 wasn’t young enough.) Here’s my first-grade pic.”
Oh, and if you were curious, here’s the shot of Monaco as a high-school senior to which she refers. “Thanks,” she wrote, “to childhood friends for sending me pictures from our yearbooks.”
