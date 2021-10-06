A Day After His Social-Media Comeback, General Hospital Vet Tyler Christopher Returns to His Old Stomping Grounds
Jill Johnson/JPI
The Emmy winner took us on a little stroll down memory lane.
Well, that was a sad sight. On October 5, Tyler Christopher shared in an Instastory a clip of “the restaurant I was working at when I landed my first major role as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital.”
The restaurant was closed and gated off, a roll of “caution” tape unfurled in front of it like the line between past and present.
In another story, the actor, who also played Stefan on Days of Our Lives, posted an ad for I’m Not a Comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce, the new play written by and starring his former General Hospital castmate Ronnie Marmo (ex-Ronnie) and directed by Criminal Minds vet Joe Mantegna. “After COVID,” Christopher wrote, “all I wanted was to get back in a theatre.
“Did not disappoint,” he added. “Great show.” (You can get a taste of it below.)
It was only a day earlier that the Emmy winner returned to Instagram after a months-long absence, sharing a series of photos with his nearest and dearest and writing, “Malibu sunsets, friends that are family, theatre and Sunday service.
“Grateful to be home,” he added.
Now we just need for the actor, who’s been candid about his struggles with addiction, to find a new soap home. His General Hospital role was recast, and his Days of Our Lives character killed off (as if that means anything!), but we have a certain Young & Restless part in mind for which he’d be perfect. (Click here to see which one and whether you agree he’d fit right in in Genoa City.)
Video: YouTube/Kravis Center