ABC, John Paschal/JPI

Fans of the soap-hopping actress have watched him grow up before their eyes.

No case of soap-opera rapid-aging syndrome here: Laura Wright and her former husband John’s son — also John — is really turning 21 on December 20. And it seems impossible that the General Hospital leading lady could have a grown child. (She actually has two; John’s big sis Lauren turned 23 last month.) But the pictures tell the story, an insanely sweet one in which her baby boy grew into a fine young man. Take a look.

In the Beginning

In 2019, Wright rewound all the way to LJ’s infancy, back when she was still playing Cassie on Guiding Light. We’ll pause for a moment so that you can get the “awws” out of your system.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Wright (@welcometolaurasworld)



Seriously, Though…

Somehow, Carly’s portrayer managed to find a couple of shots of LJ and his sib not being silly — you know, the way kids always are in photos! Boy, do they have Mom’s eyes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Wright (@welcometolaurasworld)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Wright (@welcometolaurasworld)



The Long and Short of It

“Oooh,” sighed Wright when she shared this artsy pic of LJ, “when he was little and the hair was long.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Wright (@welcometolaurasworld)



Hug It Out

LJ could have stood in for Michael or Morgan in this posed shot with Mom. Any way you sliced it, though, “this makes my heart smile,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Wright (@welcometolaurasworld)



Family Night

Wright had already won an Emmy for General Hospital when LJ and Lauren accompanied her to the 2017 ceremony. (She was up for for Outstanding Lead Actress that year for the fourth time.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Wright (@welcometolaurasworld)



The Graduate

On the occasion of LJ’s 2019 commencement, Mom couldn’t contain her love and admiration for her son. “I’m so, so proud,” she wrote, “of this incredible young man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Wright (@welcometolaurasworld)



Hair Ye, Hair Ye

In 2020, Wright wished LJ a happy Easter with a photo that made him a lock for best-tressed. There are boy bands that would kill for hair half that lush!

More: GH actress announces she’s been recast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Wright (@welcometolaurasworld)



The Best of Times

Is there a parent out there who doesn’t relate? With LJ, Wright’s “heart is so, so happy,” she said in the fall of 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Wright (@welcometolaurasworld)



Some Things Never Change

Though he’s a grownup now and making his own way in the world, Wright still affectionately calls LJ “my little man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Wright (@welcometolaurasworld)



Before you bop along to read another article, stop off at the below photo gallery, which reviews highlights of Wright’s run — and all the Carlys’ stints — as Port Charles’ most formidable queenpin.