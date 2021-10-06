Nick Argo/ABC

When one door closes, another one opens.

Before Cameron Mathison returned to daytime television as General Hospital’s Drew Cain, he spent a few years co-hosting Hallmark’s Home & Family lifestyle show with Debbie Matenopoulos until it was canceled on the network this past August. Now, fans of the fun duo will get to see them together again on a different network — GAC Family.

Mathison shared a photo with Matenopoulos, with a holiday backdrop, and revealed, “Reunited with my TV wife Debbie Matenopoulos for a special on GAC Family October 24th!” Of the big reunion, he continued, “So much fun getting to laugh with you again Deb… and talk all things Christmas for GAC,” then teased, “Lots of surprise guests drop in too.”

So, what’s this big special all about? We have the details… Welcome to Great American Christmas will kick off the network’s Great American Christmas movie line-up, like Mathison stated, “[To] talk all things Christmas.”

But that’s not all… as part of the festivities, they’ll likely chat about Mathison’s holiday movie, A Kindhearted Christmas, co-starring Jennie Garth (90210) and premiering on Saturday, November 20, on GAC Family.

Be sure to mark your calendars! And speaking of GAC Family, last week we reported that we will soon see more familiar former Hallmark faces on the network since When Hope Calls, the spinoff of When Calls the Heart, has found a new home for season two.

