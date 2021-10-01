Life’s a Beach for New General Hospital Dad in Impossibly Cute Photo With His Baby Girl
You can hang with them too — but there’s a condition…
Get ready to see one of the cutest photos as of late posted by none other than General Hospital’s Josh Swickard (Chase). The ABC soap actor shared the most adorable shot with his daughter Savannah Kaye when the two spent some time at the beach.
With both smiling from ear to ear, and little Savannah Kaye dressed in the cutest watermelon-covered outfit, Swickard sent out a roundabout invite and stated, “Yes you can hang with us…” But there was one very specific condition. “Just gotta bring a bucket hat.” Talk about a heart-melting moment!
Just a day earlier, wearing a different hat, the star spent some time with someone else he loves — his dog. Seated on top of his dad’s lap, the duo took a fun car ride to break up the day.
It’s not the first time Swickard has shared beautiful one-on-one moments with his daughter — and his pup for that matter. Here’s a sweet photo of him and Savannah Kaye “putting out the mood on daddy daughter date night.”
And a few more of him and his furbaby late last year all snuggled up in bed after “a scary dream.”
