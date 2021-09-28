Jill Johnson/JPI

Dreams do come true.

If you blinked you might have missed it, but there’s no way longtime fan Felicia Tabbi will ever forget the Monday, September 27, episode of General Hospital. The ABC soap shared a photo on social media of Tabbi, her daughter Cheryl and her health aide, along with cast members Michael Easton (Finn), Joshua Swickard (Chase), Cassandra James (Terry) and Rebecca Herbst (Liz) on the hospital set and stated, “We were lucky enough to help celebrate the 99th birthday of longtime fan Felicia Tabbi. Keep an eye out for her during today’s all-new General Hospital!”

Having watched the soap since its first episode aired on Monday, April 1, 1963, her daughter wanted to give her something special for her birthday and, as Parry Shen (Brad) explained in another post, “[She] reached out on social media to get her mom a ‘roll-on’ role and it happened!”

The actor heard about Tabbi’s screening party and “hopped in for a bit to say hi and welcome her into the GH family.” But Shen went the extra mile to make the party a memorable one! “I knew her favorite was Jason, so I dressed in all black to represent!” He closed out the post with a big “congrats” and happy birthday shoutout!

Fans quickly chimed in to send their best wishes and hanrahan79 said it best, “That’s amazing, it’s a feel good story we all can use right now.”

From us to you… Happy belated birthday!

