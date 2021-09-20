ABC screenshot

Life as they all know it is about to explode.

In the preview for General Hospital for the week of September 20 – 24, everything is about to change for many in Port Charles. Read on for the scoop!

After Nina tipped off Valentin that she was in danger, he and Anna finally arrive in Nixon Falls. Unfortunately for them, Peter has already fled. Nina is forced to explain herself to Valentin and Anna, including that Peter was blackmailing her. How will they react to the news that Sonny is alive? And more importantly, Nina’s deception?

Back in Port Charles, viewers can look forward to the resolution of Friday’s explosive cliffhanger. Buscema and Novak celebrated planting a device that they gleefully noted would prevent the new Mr. and Mrs. Morgan from celebrating their nuptials. As Carly and Jason’s limo started up, a car exploded!

At the reception, Diane, Spinelli and Brando worry about what could be keeping Jason and Carly. It likely won’t be long until they hear of the news that a bomb was detonated. Of course, the viewing audience knows Jason and Carly aren’t about to be killed off, but clearly, there is a twist coming.

And as the announcer lets us know, “There’s no going back,” Sonny’s face, full of anger, flashes on the screen. There’s likely to be more than one explosion on the soap opera this week.

Let us know in the comments how you think Sonny will react to the news about Jason and Carly, and what will happen to Nina once everyone knows about her lies.

Video: General Hospital/Facebook