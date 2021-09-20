In a Heartfelt Birthday Message to His Daughter, General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Reveals the ‘Three Words Everyone Should Hear as Often as Possible’
John Paschal/JPI
Maybe you can guess what they are.
Maurice Benard grew reflective on September 19, the day that daughter Cailey turned 27 years old. He knows that kids are molded by their parents, for better and for worse. As he put it on social media, “I keep talking about on [my vlog] State Of Mind how looking at our children, we can see the mistakes we made.
“I’m not a very verbal person,” added the General Hospital leading man.
More: Steve Burton celebrates the ‘small things’
However, there’s one sentiment that he is quick to articulate. “There are three words that everyone should hear as often as possible,” he said. “Cailey is incredibly intelligent, beautiful, funny as hell, and I know as a fact she’s going to be the most incredible mother in the world.
“I know this isn’t enough,” he went on, “but I love you deeply from the bottom of my heart.”
View this post on Instagram
Only a few months earlier, Sonny’s portrayer shared the full throwback photo of himself and Cailey, this version including Steve Burton (Jason). “This is about the time Steve was following me around everywhere I went,” cracked Benard. “Eventually I had to give in and say, ‘OK, I will be your friend.'”
View this post on Instagram
Just this past June, Benard set the Internet ablaze when former leading lady Vanessa Marcil (ex-Brenda) shared footage of them dancing at an “I redo” of Cailey and husband Carlos’ wedding. You can watch them cut a rug below.
View this post on Instagram
Before you go, check out photos of more stars with their real-life kids in the gallery below.