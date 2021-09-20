With a Little Help From His Youngest Child, General Hospital’s Steve Burton Celebrates ‘the Small Things in Life’ That Are Really the Big Things
The Daytime Emmy winner enjoyed a little father/daughter bonding time on September 18.
There’s a lesson to be learned from Steve Burton’s recent Instagram post: Even the insignificant, run-of-the-mill, day-to-day stuff we all do can be majorly meaningful — and is, if we choose to see it that way.
“Coffee and homework,” he captioned a photo of himself with younger daughter Brooklyn, 7, on September 18. “They say it’s the small things in life… these are the big things.
“Have a great day!” he added, as if that sweet snapshot hadn’t already pointed us in that direction.
Recently, the General Hospital leading man also shared his “sunset tradition” with Brooklyn and her big sister Makena, 18. Press PLAY on the video below to see how the trio “roll” with it.
Mind you, there have also been some seriously big things going on lately in the Burton family, too. On September 17, Jason’s portrayer posted a photo of Makena getting her driver’s-license picture taken. “Uh-oh,” he captioned the pic. “It’s happening. So proud of her. She’s awesome! Drive time.”
While you ponder the little things that maybe mean a lot to you, stop off at the below photo gallery, which reviews highlights of Burton's epic run as Port Charles' red-hot Stone Cold.