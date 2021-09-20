With a Little Help From His Youngest Child, General Hospital’s Steve Burton Celebrates ‘the Small Things in Life’ That Are Really the Big Things

While you ponder the little things that maybe mean a lot to you, stop off at the below photo gallery, which reviews highlights of Burton’s epic run as Port Charles’ red-hot Stone Cold.

Mind you, there have also been some seriously big things going on lately in the Burton family, too. On September 17, Jason’s portrayer posted a photo of Makena getting her driver’s-license picture taken . “Uh-oh,” he captioned the pic. “It’s happening. So proud of her. She’s awesome! Drive time.”

Recently, the General Hospital leading man also shared his “sunset tradition” with Brooklyn and her big sister Makena, 18. Press PLAY on the video below to see how the trio “roll” with it.

“Coffee and homework,” he captioned a photo of himself with younger daughter Brooklyn, 7, on September 18. “They say it’s the small things in life… these are the big things.

There’s a lesson to be learned from Steve Burton’s recent Instagram post: Even the insignificant, run-of-the-mill, day-to-day stuff we all do can be majorly meaningful — and is, if we choose to see it that way.

1 / 22 <p>“It’s not yours, sweetheart, but… ” Although Jason was born to Dr. Alan Quartermaine and ill-fated mistress Susan Moore, the philanderer’s wife Monica soon came to love the baby as her own. In fact — and we’d never tell this to his half brother, A.J. — we kinda think that Jason was Monica’s favorite. Shh! Shh! We said <em>don’t</em> tell A.J.!</p>

2 / 22 <p>After a stint in boarding school — where apparently there was an outbreak of soap-opera rapid-aging syndrome — Jason returned to Port Charles as a strapping teenager played by up-and-coming Hollywood hunk Steve Burton, at that point best known for his stint as surfer dude Chris on the whackadoo syndicated sitcom <em>Out of This World</em>.</p>

3 / 22 <p>At Port Charles High, girl-crazy Jason pretty much <em>lived</em> with hearts in his eyes. But his main crush Karen Wexler… Well, we don’t want to say that she was out of his league back then. However, she <em>was</em> playing a different ballgame — and with a very different player to boot.</p>

4 / 22 <p>Karen only had eyes for buff boxer Jagger Cates, who, as this photo so clearly illustrates, gave the best neck rubs this side of the Paradise Lounge. How could Jason compete with that? How could anyone, really?</p>

5 / 22 <p>Jason might’ve stood a better chance with Brenda Barrett — yet another classmate, you’ll recall — if she’d ever elected to turn into reality a certain fantasy she had involving a bubble bath, the honor-roll student and apparently a <em>whole</em> lot of baby oil.</p>

6 / 22 <p>Jason finally got himself a serious girlfriend in Keesha Ward. They even punched one another’s V cards over spring break in Paris. But their young-love story came to a screeching halt after he was involved in a car crash with a soused A.J. When Jason woke up, he was all, “No more Mr. Nice Guy”; instead, he was… Wait. You’ll see.</p>

7 / 22 <p>Overnight, brain damage transformed Jason into a shirt-averse amnesiac, a born-again bad boy who eventually went to work as a violent flunky for Brenda’s on-again/off-again endgame, Sonny Corinthos — you know, Port Charles’ answer to both Don Corleone <em>and</em> Juan Valdez.</p>

8 / 22 <p>While Keesha tried to mend the pieces of her broken heart with, of all people, A.J., Jason sought to resolve his identity crisis by exercising his right to “bare arms.” Needless to say, he’d soon draw quite a crowd to his particular brand of “gun show.” And yes, we will stop putting “everything” in quotes now.</p>

9 / 22 <p>Port Charles saw Jason as an unfeeling shell of his former self and onetime school chum Robin Scorpio as the quintessence of all that is good in the world. The yin/yang pair fell in love, anyway; in fact, it didn’t even occur to them to solicit outside opinions of their romance. Go figure.</p>

10 / 22 <p>They’d never have believed it in the 1990s, but years after Jason had a no-strings-attached fling with future bestie Carly Benson, she’d end up married to… Can a person <em>have</em> two besties? If not, she’d end up married to his <em>second</em>-bestie, Sonny.</p>

11 / 22 <p>Rather than bother with son Michael’s actual father — A.J., the Meg Griffin of <em>General Hospital</em> — Carly enlisted her buddy Jason to at first fill in as a father figure. Over the years, Jason and Michael remained so close that the former got himself thrown behind bars in hopes of protecting the latter. Eh, it was the thought that counted.</p>

12 / 22 <p>When Jason fell for Elizabeth Webber, he fell hard. Like “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up” hard. They could never make it work, though. She had this weird thing about not wanting herself or her kids to be used for criminals’ target practice. Also, Jason always wanted to canoodle when she really, <em>really</em> just needed to have her morning coffee.</p>

13 / 22 <p>Following a brief marriage of convenience to Brenda — what better way to avoid testifying against one another in court? — Jason put a ring on the finger of Sonny’s half sister, Courtney Matthews. When that ring came right back off, the don’s henchman tried to bolster Sonny’s relationship with Carly by pretending to be the babydaddy of his mistress, Sam McCall.</p>

14 / 22 <p>Given their affinity for black clothes, danger and one another, it was inevitable that Jason and Sam would wind up becoming a supercouple and living happily ever after. Ha. As if. They did indeed become a supercouple, but her mom also drove a wedge between them, Sam shtupped her stepfather, and Jason knocked up Elizabeth. And that was just for starters!</p>

15 / 22 <p>Maybe if somebody had gotten to Franco (originally James Franco) when he was a baby-faced kid like this, he wouldn’t have grown up to be Jason’s worst nightmare, a stalkery painter who made the object of his obsession believe that he’d raped Sam. Note: No one got to Franco when he was a baby-faced kid like this. So before having his homicidal brain tumor removed, he was a helluva headache.</p>

16 / 22 <p>Two years after Jason was murdered by Cesar Faison, the deceased resurfaced in Port Charles with a new face (that of Billy Miller) and a telltale fondness for Liz and Sam. (As you can see, he <em>even</em> knew their secret handshake!) Of course, it would eventually turn out that this Jason wasn’t Jason at all but his twin brother, Drew. D’oh!</p>

17 / 22 <p>Obviously, Jason’s loved ones welcomed him back with open fire. Er, <em>arms</em>. Open <em>arms</em>. But seriously, once the shock wore off, they were happy to have the original-flavor Stone Cold back. By and by, Sam even decided that she preferred the first version of her husband to the second; Drew was way too willing to wear colors other than black.</p>

18 / 22 <p>It seemed like no sooner had the Morgans made their way back into one another’s arms than they were targeted by Shiloh, aka Henry Archer, a cult leader whose father had once been duped by con artist Sam. As Jason is wont to do, he made a rational, well-thought-out argument for why maybe Shiloh should let bygones be bygones.</p>

19 / 22 <p>Only one thing changed in Jason’s life as rarely as his standard wardrobe of a black T-shirt and jeans: Sonny’s need for his protection. In 2020, the “coffee importer” had his turf threatened by rival… um… “businessman” Cyrus Renault. Somehow the underworld overlords didn’t even consider that in one of those plants, there might be a bug. (See what we did there? Plant… bug… Never mind.)</p>

20 / 22 <p>Finally, after Cyrus had the Floating Rib blown up in hopes of reducing Jason to smithereens, Sam realized that maybe, just maybe, being married to the Mob was going to make her a widow (again) or cost her a kid or two. And she really didn’t have among her offspring an A.J. that she could bear to lose.</p>

21 / 22 <p>Neither JaSam nor their fans were going to like the answer to that question. After Cyrus Renault had the Floating Rib blown up, Sam made the painful decision to split from Jason to ensure that none of her children became poor Dev Cerci’s afterlife playmates. In the wake of that game-changing move…</p>