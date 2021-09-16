General Hospital’s Steve Burton Braces Himself for the Ride of His Life: ‘Uh-Oh… It’s Happening’
Jill Johnson/JPI
The proud ABC soap dad gives fans a look from inside the Department of Motor Vehicles.
General Hospital’s Steve Burton (Jason) shared a post to mark a very special milestone in his daughter’s life. The proud papa stood off to the side, looking a bit worried, as Makena posed in front of a screen to get her photo taken. For what, you ask? Well, Burton revealed, “Uh oh. It’s happening. So proud of her. She’s awesome! Drive time.”
Anyone who’s a parent can agree, it’s a bittersweet moment when your kids learn to drive. Sure, it’s great that they can meet up with friends at the movies on their own, and even run some errands for their parents, but it’s a very scary feeling to watch your once-little one become so independent. But, you know what they say, you can’t stop the hands of time.
More: View Jason Morgan’s life in photos
Speaking of which, earlier this month, Makena turned 18 and along with a bouquet of flowers, Burton had this message for his daughter, “Happy 18 to my awesome daughter Makena. So crazy to watch 18 years… So proud of the young incredible woman she has become and is becoming. Super talented and beautiful inside and out. So grateful to be her dad.”
Congrats to Makena!
To see other soap stars with their real-life kids, be sure to look through our photo gallery below and get your free daily soap-opera fix for General Hospital — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.