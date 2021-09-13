ABC screenshot

The truth will be revealed, but will it be in time?

In the preview for General Hospital for the week of September 13 – 17, a fire at the Tan-O could be the catalyst for the truth coming out. Read on for the scoop!

It’s Jason and Carly’s wedding day, and Britt notices Maxie all dolled up and wonders where she’s going. We’ll give Britt about five seconds to realize the answer to that one herself!

As Jason and Carly prepare for their big day, Carly’s all smiles as she gets ready to say, “I do,” and Jason goes to the church of all places to contemplate what’s about to happen. While both are wary of what Cyrus may try to do, they have no idea that three of the Five Families have joined forces and are planning to strike against them.

As Jax’s points out, “The past will always catch up with you,” Curtis looks concerned. Jordan’s near brush with death could bring him and his not-yet-ex-wife back together. However, Portia’s secret about Trina could blow their world apart.

Over in Nixon Falls, someone traps Phyllis and Nina in the Tan-O and sets it on fire. We’re guessing that would be Peter, but where are “Mike” and Jax? And could this be what brings Sonny’s memories back?

Video: General Hospital/Facebook