Craig Sjodin/ABC

“I tuned in,” he said. And was kinda turned off.

As William deVry’s Twitter followers well know, he occasionally checks in on General Hospital, where he played Julian Jerome from 2013-20. He wasn’t impressed by the September 7’s twists of plot. “Nothing happened,” he said.

Ok. Watched GH today. Nothing happened. — William deVry (@WilliamdeVry1) September 8, 2021

When a viewer suggested that the soap-hopper’s negative review was just sour grapes, because he’d been let go by the show, he responded, “Sour grapes? I was expecting [the] big Sonny reveal.

“Simmer down,” he continued. “If you are expecting the big Sonny reveal or Carly/Jason wedding, then nothing happened.”

In any case, deVry’s grapes are very sweet, thank you very much. “Life is too short for sour grapes BS on either side,” he said. “I’m happy where I’m at. They are happy. Win/win.

“Well-directed show, though,” he added. “I tuned in!”

Sour grapes? 🤣 I was expecting big Sonny reveal. Simmer down. If u r expecting the Big Sonny reveal or Carly Jason Wedding then nothing happened. Life is 2 short 4 Sour Grapes BS on either side. I'm happy where I'm at. They r happy. Win win. Well directed show tho. I tuned in! https://t.co/Erei7qUnTL — William deVry (@WilliamdeVry1) September 8, 2021

The veteran of All My Children and The Bold and the Beautiful went on to share his theory about why shows don’t zip along like, in his estimation, they used to. “Honestly, I’ve said this before, and I know I’m right. Stories used to go faster because fan faves would work every day. Now?” he noted. “They can’t. Gotta stick to their [contractual] guarantee per week.

“So a storyline goes from six months to two years… three months to nine. It’s unfortunate,” he concluded. “A storyline has to fit into [the] salary-cap era.”

Honestly. I've said this before & I know I'm right. Stories used 2GO faster because fan favs would work everyday. Now? They can't. Gotta stick 2 their guarantee per week. So a SL goes from 6 months to 2 years. 3 months to 9. It's unfortunate. A SL has to fit into Salary Cap era. — William deVry (@WilliamdeVry1) September 9, 2021

What do you think, General Hospital fans? Do you agree with deVry’s assessment? On your way to the comments with your own reviews, stop off at the below photo gallery, which revisits highlights of his epic run as Julian.