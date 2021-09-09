Nick Argo/ABC

ABC soap star quizzes his friend in regards to their working relationship.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — in September — and General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison (Drew) has just spread some holiday cheer! The actor posted a throwback photo with his current off-daytime co-star Jennie Garth (90210) to announce that they are filming a new Christmas movie, Secret Santa — not to be confused with Garth’s 2003 movie of the same name.

“Lots of laughs working with the awesome Jennie Garth on a sweet Christmas movie called Secret Santa right now,” Mathison shared, along with a fun video, quizzing Garth on the number of times they’ve worked together. Though he insisted they’ve teamed up four times over the years, Garth replied, “No… There’s no way we’ve worked together four times. Maybe twice,” then joked. “I feel like you might have been on Dancing With the Stars the season I did it.”

Mathison counted down three projects with Garth, the current one, plus “a 2013 movie called Holidaze for ABC Family,” and Dancing With the Stars then reminded her of the fourth one, to which Garth stated, “How could I forget!”

Do you remember their other project? Watch the video to see.

We’ll be back to deliver a gift bag of movie details as they are released, and while we wait for Mathison’s Drew to bust free — or be rescued — from the cell he’s currently in, let’s take a look back at the mystery man himself — the life and times of Jake Doe turned Jason Morgan finally revealed to be Drew Cain.

