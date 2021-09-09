General Hospital’s Chloe Lanier ‘Over the Moon’ to Reveal Exciting News
As if we didn’t already know that the Daytime Emmy victor was going places.
… and the winner is… once again, Chloe Lanier. On September 8, the scene-stealing General Hospital alum shared to Instagram that she was “over the moon to announce that Kevan McClellan and I’s directorial debut, The Reveal, just won Best Comedy at the New York Movie Awards.”
The short, which Nelle’s former portrayer co-wrote and co-directed with her significant other, follows a couple (played by them — duh) as they navigate the quagmire of bitterness and longing roiling just beneath the surface of their friends’ baby-gender-reveal party. “From Jackie Brown to The King of Comedy, there’s nothing I love more than subversive humor,” the daytime MVP said. “Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this movie possible!”
Among those who did so were a couple of Lanier’s former General Hospital castmates: Josh Swickard (whose Chase we still think would be smokin’-hot with Nelle, wrong as such a coupling may be) and Brytni Sarpy (ex-Val; now Elena, The Young and the Restless).
You can get a good taste of the flavor of The Reveal via the trailer above. (If anyone’s interested, we’re suckers for comedy that’s that black.) When you’re done savoring its deliciousness, stop off at the photo gallery below, which reveals the real-life partners of many other General Hospital stars past and present. They haven’t all won New York Movie Awards together, but they still make awfully cute couples!