The camera loves Cassidy, but Cassidy… well, let’s just say she doesn’t feel the same way about the camera.

On September 7, Maurice Benard posted to Instagram something that he’s rarely able to: photos of daughter Cassidy. Which doesn’t sound so hard, right… except for one thing: “Like my wife Paula, [Cassidy] doesn’t like to take pictures.”

Also as with Benard’s missus of more than 30 years, the reason is inexplicable since, as the General Hospital star notes, “they are absolutely beautiful inside and out.”

In response, the Internet basically issued a collective “Wow!” Benard’s General Hospital castmate Nancy Lee Grahn — Alexis to his Sonny — marveled that the 22-year-old is “absolutely stunning.” Lilly Melgar, who played the Teflon don’s ill-fated first wife Lily, cheered, “Absolutely beautiful! Both!”

As few and far between as photos of Cassidy generally may be, the Emmy winner was actually able to share another one earlier this month. “I always thought this was a cool picture,” he captioned it. “Me and my baby girl Cassidy at Graceland.

“Who doesn’t love Elvis Presley?” he added — rhetorically, we assume, since let’s be real, everybody loves the King.

