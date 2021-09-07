As His Daughter Turns 18, General Hospital’s Steve Burton Shares a Gorgeous Photo of Her and Marvels at the ‘Young, Incredible Woman She Has Become’
The Daytime Emmy winner is “so grateful to be her dad.”
Steve Burton knew, of course, that daughter Makena’s 18th birthday was coming up. But when at last, the big day arrived and the family celebrated over Labor Day weekend, he still couldn’t help but be a little bit awestruck. It’s “so crazy,” he shared on Instagram, ”to watch 18 years” go flying by.
Not just crazy, either, but inspiring, too. In captioning a photo of himself with his not-so-little-anymore girl, the General Hospital leading man exclaimed that he was “so proud of the young, incredible woman she has become and is becoming.”
His older daughter with wife Sheree Gustin is “super talented and beautiful inside and out,” he added. “So grateful to be her dad.”
Jason’s portrayer also spread the love to middle child Jack, dropping a snap with his Mini Me and remarking on how he’s “blessed to have these awesome kids.”
As for youngest child Brooklyn, 7, Dad recently shared a pic from her first time playing miniature golf. “She did awesome,” he noted.
On this festive occasion, keep the party going, in a way, by perusing the below photo gallery of other soap stars and their real-life kids. It's all but guaranteed to put a smile on your face.