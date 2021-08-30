Jill Johnson/JPI

Dr. Lorraine Sylvester “had a positive word to say about everyone.”

On August 30, General Hospital leading man Donnell Turner disclosed to his Instagram followers the heartbreaking news that his mother had died only weeks after her 70th birthday. “It is with a saddened and heavy heart that I share that my beautiful mother, Dr. Lorraine Sylvester, passed away unexpectedly this past Friday, August 27th,” he began his post. “She had just turned 70 years old on August 14th.

“For those who knew Mom and had the pleasure of meeting her, you know how full of life she was, her effervescent personality, how she always carried a bright light everywhere she went, and had a positive word to say about everyone,” he continued. “Mom was not only a dynamic mother to three sons, but she was a loving grandmother, doting great-grandmother, faithful sister, caring aunt, evangelist, educator, administrator, therapist and friend.”

More: General Hospital power couple *could* seize control

In other words, she was amazing. Or, as Curtis’ portrayer puts it, “She was a beautiful person and a strong woman who had much wisdom to share.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donnell Turner (ONLY PAGE!!!😳) (@donnellturner)

Turner knows that he has reached a difficult crossroads in his life. “Going forward, I am not sure from where I will get my wisdom,” he said, “but I am sure that Mom adequately prepared me for what lies ahead. Her memory and legacy will forever live on, and I am eternally grateful for the 48 years I was blessed to have with her.

More: New General Hospital cast member gets gift of a lifetime

“I attempted to give her the flowers she so richly deserved while she was here, yet I can’t help but feel I could have done more,” he added. “Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for your condolences and for allowing me to share my lovely mother with you.”

Our hearts go out to Turner and his family at this painful time. On your way to the comments to share your condolences, take a deep breath and try to cheer up if you can by perusing the below photo gallery of other soap stars and their beautiful moms. Oh, and call your mom; you’ll be glad you did.