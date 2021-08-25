General Hospital’s Sofia Mattsson Shares First Photo of the Newborn Who ‘Stole My Heart Completely’
It was only two months ago that Sofia Mattsson revealed to her Instagram followers that she was expecting her first child with husband Thomas Payton. She “kept it a secret for a while to not spoil anything for General Hospital viewers,” she explained at the time, “but now that Miss Sasha Gilmore’s pregnancy is in full force, I can finally share that I’m so grateful to be sharing this pregnancy journey with her!”
Now, though her character is still eagerly anticipating the stork’s visit to Port Charles, the actress is celebrating the arrival of her son. “Happiest four weeks ever with this little guy!” she Instagrammed on August 25. “He joined us on July 26, 2021, and stole my heart completely!”
What’s that, you say? He stole yours, too? Yeah, a face that sweet will have that effect.
In response to Mattsson’s announcement, her General Hospital family came out en masse to wish her well. “OMG,” exclaimed Eden McCoy (Josslyn). “Congratulations!”
Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan) marveled at what a “beautiful, strong, glowing mama” her co-star is and called the tot “a lucky little guy” to have her as a parent.
“I can’t wait to meet him!” chimed in Katelyn MacMullen (Willow), while Cassandra James (Terry) had pretty much the same reaction to the too-precious pic as we did: “Eeeeee!!! So happy for you!” Josh Swickard (Chase) was reduced to such a puddle that he could only communicate in emojis.
Of note: We don’t blame him a bit. Not. One. Bit.
On this joyous occasion, celebrate Mattsson's new arrival by perusing a photo gallery of other soap stars and their real-life kids. A warning, though: The "squee" factor is exceedingly high.