After he sang the praises of fellow Emmy winner Cynthia Watros, his Twitter followers chimed in with their reviews.

All over social media, Maurice Benard has been making his feelings known about General Hospital leading lady Cynthia Watros. And from the sounds of it, he’s almost as big a fan of hers as we are.

“Make no mistake,” he said in an Instastory, “this a great actress.

“You won’t believe the scenes coming up,” he added. “Blew me away.”

And though many a viewer has grumbled about the “Mike”/Nina storyline that has taken Sonny away from Port Charles and his family, the response to Benard’s post was pretty darned unanimously positive about Watros, the soap vet who won an Emmy for taking Guiding Light’s Annie around the bend. She “deserves a lot more credit than she receives,” tweeted Ann Moore. When Michelle Stafford left to return to The Young and the Restless as Phyllis, “Cynthia stepped in and is a very heartwarming but fierce individual.”

Added Valerie Lopez: “Cynthia always puts 100 percent into every scene. She never disappoints.”

Despite his allegiance to CarSon — an allegiance that dates back two decades and all four Carlys, we might add — Richard Richardson admitted that he’d been won over by Watros and the Nixon Falls storyline. “I feel like it’s a betrayal of my [favorite] team. [But] I just can’t help it. Mo, I love you with [Cynthia]. So very much.

“Mike and Nina may be living in a fantasy land,” he continued, “but their sweet, tender bond makes me smile. I shouldn’t enjoy it. But I do. Acting is so good.”

As a Carson fan since 2000, I feel like it’s a betrayal of my fav team. I just can’t help it. Mo, I love you with CW. So very much. Mike & Nina may be living in a fantasy land, but their sweet tender bond makes me smile. I shouldn’t enjoy it. But I do. Acting is so good. #GH — Richard Richardson (@Richard75432) August 19, 2021

What say you, readers? Have you, too, been swayed by Benard and Watros' portrayal of Mike and Nina?