Jill Johnson/JPI

Five days after revealing that he’d tested positive, the Emmy winner let his followers know how he’s doing.

On Friday the 13th, Steve Burton announced that his tour with General Hospital castmate Bradford Anderson would have to be rescheduled, and for the worst of all possible reasons: He had tested positive for COVID.

More: The prime suspects in Drew’s kidnapping — whodunit?

“Long story short,” he explained at the time, “I was exposed at work, I tested Wednesday — I tested negative, and then I wanted to take another test before I got on an airplane to be safe to come up and see you guys, and I tested positive.”

“I feel fine,” he added. “I have no symptoms other than being really bummed that we can’t see you guys.”

Hey everyone we are so sorry we have to postpone all shows for @1SteveBurton @BfordAnderson @StoneColdJackal – Steve is feeling fine but has tested positive. More info by next week regarding new dates for the tour. pic.twitter.com/KYaP02D2H7 — Linda Rohe (@coastalent1) August 13, 2021

Then, on August 17, five days into his quarantine by our count, Jason’s portrayer returned to Instagram to share an update — and thankfully, the news was good. “All is well,” he wrote. “Thanks for the well wishes and prayers! Appreciate it, and the fam is great!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Burton (@1steveburton)

No word yet as to whether General Hospital will have to temporarily recast Stone Cold, as it did Sam and Jordan when Kelly Monaco and Briana Nicole Henry tested positive, or will be able to work around Burton’s tape schedule, as it did Kelly Thiebaud’s when Britt’s portrayer tested positive.

But, while we wait to find out, contemplate the possibilities while you peruse the below photo gallery of soaps’ all-time best and worst temporary recasts.