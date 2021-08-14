Jill Johnson/JPI

Well, at least the tongue sticking out of the mouth of her and beau Wes Ramsey’s dog, Kimba.

Press “paws” for a moment, won’t you, and join us in delighting in the new photo and video that Laura Wright shared to Instagram. “My girls,” she captioned her first post, a shot of daughter Lauren, a 2021 graduate of Cal Poly (with a BS in journalism), and Kimba, the mini-goldendoodle that the General Hospital star is raising with beau and former castmate Wes Ramsey.

While you’re here, check out the tongue action on Kimba. All we want to know is what was for lunch. (Note that the bowl behind her has clearly been licked clean.)

In Wright’s second post, though her account is called Welcome to Laura’s World, it looks more like Kimba’s world, considering the lovin’ she’s receiving from “sis” Lauren. In response, the Emmy winner’s co-star Maura West (Ava) spoke for all of us, in a way, when she remarked, “I love your girls!”

And before you ask, Wright knows what you’re thinking. That’s why she already shared a post of Kimba to confirm once and for all: “I swear she is real — not a stuffed animal.” (Though, that said, she would be a heck of an inspiration for one.)

