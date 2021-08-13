ABC

And that wasn’t the only bad news that he had to share. As if it wasn’t enough!

On Friday the 13th, appropriately enough, Steve Burton took to social media on the eve of what was supposed to be the kickoff of his tour with General Hospital castmate Bradford Anderson. Alas, it was not going to begin as planned.

“We have the unfortunate news that we have to reschedule this August tour,” he said in a video shared to Twitter by Coastal Entertainment, “and we are so bummed out by that because it was already rescheduled.”

Hey everyone we are so sorry we have to postpone all shows for @1SteveBurton @BfordAnderson @StoneColdJackal – Steve is feeling fine but has tested positive. More info by next week regarding new dates for the tour. pic.twitter.com/KYaP02D2H7 — Linda Rohe (@coastalent1) August 13, 2021

What happened? “Long story short,” explained the Emmy winner, who’s played Jason off and on for the past three decades, “I was exposed [to COVID-19] at work, I tested Wednesday — I tested negative, and then I wanted to take another test before I got on an airplane to be safe to come up and see you guys, and I tested positive.”

On the plus side, the actor, a walking Men’s Health cover if ever there was one, hasn’t wound up in the dire straits into which the coronavirus has dropped so many people. In fact, “I feel fine,” he said. “I have no symptoms other than being really bummed that we can’t see you guys.”

Well, since Burton's tour with Spinelli's portrayer has had to be delayed once again, maybe you can still get your fix.