General Hospital Alum Gives Birth to Twin Girls — Plus, Former Castmate Shares a Precious Family Photo Taken In the Delivery Room
Jill Johnson/JPI
Take a peek at the proud parents and their new baby girls.
Congrats are in order for General Hospital alum Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki; Young & Restless’ ex-Abby) and her husband Adam Fergus on the birth of their twin girls! Erin’s former castmate Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon) revealed the news, as well as a family photo taken from the delivery room, on his Instagram stories and cheered, “Congrats to some of my favorite humans.”
As we reported back in April, Fergus and Erin shared the exciting pregnancy with a twist through a few cute shots to confirm they were expecting not one, but two girls.
In the months leading up to their birth, the ABC soap opera alum kept fans in the loop with baby bump photos while taking “the kids to the beach” and even shared a few from her “absolutely magical baby shower,” where a familiar daytime face was spotted — her The Young and the Restless pal Camryn Grimes (Mariah).
Not only did Erin and Fergus celebrate their wedding anniversary in June, they took a special babymoon to Ireland and shared an album during their trip to the Ashford Castle with the caption, “Imagine trying to explain the concepts of babymoon and photo dump to the Anglo-Normans who built this place 800 years ago.”
Again, we send the couple our very best, as well as a belated happy anniversary, and look forward to seeing updates on their precious little ones!
Now is the perfect time to take a look through our gallery below to view other soap stars with their real-life children.
Get your free daily soap-opera fix for General Hospital — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.