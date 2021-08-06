John Paschal/JPI

“All I can say is… expect the unexpected.”

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard (Sonny/Mike) took over the ABC soap’s Instagram page yesterday, and though no introductions were needed, he asked, “Who am I? Am I Sonny or am I Mike?” then laughed. “I guess I’m just Maurice today.”

Benard promised fans in an earlier post to “expect the unexpected” and said that everyone was going to have “a lot of fun” and get to see “a lot of different stuff.” Kicking off the event with a big, “let’s get ready to rumble,” he shared a photo of his beloved goat, Buddy. And fans who follow him know just how much he loves his pal!

He then went on to get into character with a photo wearing a cowboy hat captioned, “Everybody loves Mike.” One fan, cartarius1, didn’t disagree but asked, “But can Mike two-step?”

Speaking of dancing, Benard then jumped in with a video and we were treated to him “dancing with my two sons,” Chad Duell (Michael) and Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan). Watch as the actor and his TV boys hit the mats to James Brown’s “Get Up Offa That Thing.”

When it comes to his real-life son, Benard couldn’t be more proud and posed with “two very talented people,” boss Frank Valentini and son Joshua. Fun fact: Joshua appeared on General Hospital as a young Sonny back in 2018.

In another video, the actor is shown helping his son run lines. “It runs in the family. Teaching my son, Joshua, the ropes. Didn’t take long.”

Introducing more of his family, the soap star shared a precious photo holding his grandchildren and gushed, “My beautiful babies. They love grandpa.”

In a video with the great-grandpa of his little ones, Benard’s father revealed who his favorite Port Charles character is, whether or not he likes Jason and what he had to say about Michael, “To be honest with you, I like the guy as a person but…” Too funny!

On a more serious note, you can see the love in the actor’s eyes on the day his daughter got married, to which he deemed, “A magical moment.”

Back to getting his funny on, from his dressing room, Benard introduced “one of the top five best looking guys that I’ve ever seen in my life,” before the camera panned to co-star Josh Swickard (Chase), who replied, “I paid him to say that.” Swickard laughed as his buddy continued to razz him, “Doesn’t he look good, everybody?”

He then introduced us to someone who is “very special… not just a nice person, but a real deal actress.” Cynthia Watros (Nina) invited fans into her dressing room. Bernard admitted that he’d never been in there before then explained what had him behind the camera.

To wrap things up, the soap vet thanked everyone “for supporting my Instagram takeover. You mean a lot to me and I just love it when you have fun.” We had fun, did you?

