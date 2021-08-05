ABC

The tot doesn’t know what to make of Grandpa’s “concert.”

When Maurice Benard let out the song in his heart — and on his radio — on August 4, that song turned out to be… “Ghostbusters”? Yup, the General Hospital leading man serenaded granddaughter Eloise with the Ray Parker Jr. classic. Her response? You’ll have to watch the video to truly appreciate the cuteness of her bewilderment — and Grandpa’s delight in trying to entertain her.

In a second video, before mom Heather retrieves Eloise — and watch the baby’s face light up when she does — Sonny’s portrayer rocks out to Jefferson Airplane’s “Somebody to Love.” Eloise’s response? Mm, much the same. (Paw Paw should try “Baby Shark” maybe.)

In response to the clips, the Internet loosed a collective “Aww!” But it was General Hospital alum Elizabeth Hendrickson (ex-Margaux), who’s now back on The Young and the Restless as Chloe, who probably best summed up folks’ reactions: “OMG, look at that face!” she exclaimed.

Benard’s joy at being around wee ones is palpable. Check out his radiant smile in his July 13 post. “Can life be any better?” he asked — rhetorically.

