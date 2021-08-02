ABC screenshot

Some aches, they may change over time, but they never go away.

On August 1, Dominic Zamprogna bared his soul to his Instagram followers with a post that was as beautiful as it was heartbreaking. “Today my Mum would’ve been 75,” he began. “I miss her. Every. Day.

“The talks. The guidance. The when-you-don’t-know-who-to-turn-to-except-your-Mum moments,” he continued, “because no one knows you like her.”

The General Hospital leading man, who has previously discussed his anxiety over losing his mother on TV dad Maurice Benard’s State of Mind vlog, could well imagine what Pauline would be doing, were she with us in 2021. “I don’t know she’d entirely like being 75,” he admitted. “But I can see it. She’d still be teaching ballet, I’m sure of it.

“She’d be the best Nana to Ella, Sam, Luca, James, Auldyn, Anbilliene, Eliana and Adeline,” he went on. “She’d be [husband] Lou’s rock — ain’t easy — while still finding the time to let me know what she thinks of what Dante’s up to. And she’d be doing it all with more grace and class than anyone! And with a heart bursting with pride for her family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dom Zamprogna (@thedominator1979)

More: Dante’s life and loves [PHOTOS]

If it wasn’t clear before, Dante’s portrayer made it so with his conclusion. “We miss you, Mum,” he wrote. “Happy birthday.”

On this bittersweet occasion, perk yourself up if you can by scrolling through the below photo gallery of other soap stars and their beautiful real-life moms — and if you can, call your own; we both know you want to.