On January 7, 2014, then-married General Hospital castmates Kirsten Storms (Maxie) and Brandon Barash (ex-Johnny) welcomed into the world their baby girl, Harper Rose.

A lot of people say, “My life is a soap opera.” But if Harper Barash someday does so, she could actually mean it, what with her parents both being daytime stars. Mom is Kirsten Storms, who went from Days of Our Lives as Belle to General Hospital as Maxie, and Dad is her former husband, Brandon Barash, who went from General Hospital as Johnny to Days of Our Lives as Stefan (and now Jake).

Of course, just because Harper’s folks are in the business of continuing drama doesn’t mean at all that her life is full of Sturm und Drang. On the contrary, the youngster, who’ll turn 8 a few days after 2022 is rung in, is being raised in laughter and love. See for yourself as we review her life in pictures, starting with…

The Face of an Angel

Only two days after Harper made her debut, so to speak, Storms shared a snap of “Daddy’s lil’ princess” that was so sweet, it would’ve melted a heart made of granite.

Class Act

In November of 2014, Barash dropped an artistic B&W shot of Harper. “A dear friend/mentor said to me, ‘Kids teach us all we need to know about love,’” he wrote. “‘It’s a lecture. Without words. You either join or you don’t.’ I’m in.”

Two of a Kind

By March of 2015, there was no mistaking that Storms had on her hands a real Mini Me in Harper. “Fries and all,” she noted.

In a League of Her Scones

Also clear: who ruled the roost. Barash could tell during tea time with the tot that “she clearly scoffs and doesn’t approve of the position of my pinkie.”

Well, ‘Eye’ Never!

Harper wasn’t even a year old when Mom marveled that she’d already “perfected the side-eye.” And Storms had “no idea where she got that from. None whatsoever.” Mm-hmm.

Later Tater

In April of 2016, Harper helped Pop redefine procrastination. “If procrastinating means loving on this wee one,” he said, “I’ll take it.”

Hot Buttered Entertainment

A 2017 trip to the movies with her folks seemed to leave Harper unsure whether she was going to give the feature a thumbs-up or thumbs-down. Her “face, though,” laughed Mom. Hey, stuff happens when you get interrupted chowing down on popcorn.

Steer Ye, Steer Ye

Harper was just 3 when Dad noticed that “someone likes being in the driver’s seat” and wondered if it was “a metaphor of developing personality traits.”

Smiles for Miles

If only you could bottle the joy in Harper’s expression in the pic Storms posted in April of 2018. “I’ve never seen someone so happy about bubbles,” she said. (Though now that we have, we’ll have to consider their potential for generating excitement… )

It Takes Two

With Harper’s help, Barash’s Movie Quote Monday around her birthday in 2018 was particularly memorable. Bonus points to those of you who can name the flick to which they’re paying hilarious homage

School Days

In 2019, it was “Hello, kindergarten!” for Harper.

Whoa

“This kid blows my mind, like a brain-matter splatter,” exclaimed Barash in the spring of 2019. Play the video below to see why; the moppet’s got some deep thoughts.

Dad to the Bone

On Father’s Day 2020, Storms gave a shout-out to the ex with whom she coparents Harper, noting, “Your love for our kid is endless — I see it in the hugs you give each other when you’ve only been apart for a few days… ” And that was just for starters.

All in the Family

In June of 2020, Harper’s folks got together for her commencement. “And although I appear constipated in this photo,” Barash noted, “I was elated.” Good to know!

Totes Adorbs

In April of 2021, Storms expressed a sentiment that ah, every parent has felt at one point or other, right? “OMG,” she captioned a cute pic with Harper, “I could just eat her face.”

And She’s Only Just Begun

When Harper turned 7 in 2021, Barash couldn’t contain his admiration for his and Storms’ daughter. “This one’s got more ‘cool’ in her pinky finger than I’ll ever have in my whole body,” he remarked. “Which I just proved by putting quotes around the word cool.”

