General Hospital Mystery Solved: Wes Ramsey Reveals Where He’s Been Hiding While Port Charles Hunts Down Peter
Craig Sjodin/ABC
There’s nothing more rewarding than giving back to those you love.
We may not know where Peter is — since his body has turned up missing from the sub-basement freezer — but we do know where General Hospital’s Wes Ramsey has been as of late. The actor posted a shirtless photo, holding a shovel and revealed that he’s been spending some time helping out his parents with their landscaping.
His day job used to consist of playing the often dark Port Charles character, but these days the actor admits working with his hands is what “I’ve always found relaxing and rewarding.”
Of his parents, Ramsey shared that they “have sacrificed for my childhood dreams and supported cultivating my passions,” and went on to express that his heart is filled “with a happiness that only giving back can inspire.”
More: General Hospital’s next whodunit storyline
What a great son! We’re sure his parents are proud.
Earlier this month, he and his girlfriend, General Hospital actress Laura Wright (Carly), spent time in Ramsey’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky for a “2nd Annual Ramsey 4th of July” celebration, and the couple gave fans a peek into the festivities through various fun photos.
Would you like to see other soap stars with their family? If so, you won’t want to miss our gallery below updated with more photos of the actors and their real-life kids.
Get your free daily soap-opera fix for General Hospital — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.