While Maxie is off screen, her portrayer is keeping busy.

Just because Kirsten Storms had to take some time off from General Hospital — as you’d expect, what with her undergoing brain surgery and all! — that doesn’t mean that she’s been idle. Anything but, actually. On July 28, Maxie’s portrayer Instagrammed out a colorful photo of daughter Harper sporting the petunia tank top she crocheted for her from a pattern by designer Nadia Moule.

“I already said in another post, but [Moule’s] patterns are so much fun to make, and the garments are beautiful,” raved the actress. “Her patterns are on Etsy and Ravelry.

“And I know,” she added. Though she’s only 7 years old, “Harper is growing up so fast.”

It seems like only yesterday that her little girl with former General Hospital castmate Brandon Barash (ex-Johnny; now Jake, Days of Our Lives) was turning 4 and learning to ride a bike.

And it seems like only the day before that that Harper was a wee one expressing her affection for a pumpkin. “If she likes something, she hugs it,” said Mom in 2016. Simple as that.

Heck, it feels like we blinked and she went from being what Storms called “the sweetest and most snuggly baby ever” to being a full-blown moppet and mini-fashionista.

