As Kirsten Storms Shares an Adorable New Photo of Her Daughter With Brandon Barash, She Admits, ‘I Know, Harper Is Growing Up So Fast’ — and We’ve Got the Aww-Inspiring Pics to Prove It
ABC, Jill Johnson/JPI
While Maxie is off screen, her portrayer is keeping busy.
Just because Kirsten Storms had to take some time off from General Hospital — as you’d expect, what with her undergoing brain surgery and all! — that doesn’t mean that she’s been idle. Anything but, actually. On July 28, Maxie’s portrayer Instagrammed out a colorful photo of daughter Harper sporting the petunia tank top she crocheted for her from a pattern by designer Nadia Moule.
“I already said in another post, but [Moule’s] patterns are so much fun to make, and the garments are beautiful,” raved the actress. “Her patterns are on Etsy and Ravelry.
“And I know,” she added. Though she’s only 7 years old, “Harper is growing up so fast.”
View this post on Instagram
It seems like only yesterday that her little girl with former General Hospital castmate Brandon Barash (ex-Johnny; now Jake, Days of Our Lives) was turning 4 and learning to ride a bike.
View this post on Instagram
And it seems like only the day before that that Harper was a wee one expressing her affection for a pumpkin. “If she likes something, she hugs it,” said Mom in 2016. Simple as that.
View this post on Instagram
Heck, it feels like we blinked and she went from being what Storms called “the sweetest and most snuggly baby ever” to being a full-blown moppet and mini-fashionista.
View this post on Instagram
More: Soaps’ cutest on-screen kids [PHOTOS]
Before you bop along to read another article, stop off at the photo gallery below of other soap stars and their precious real-life kids.