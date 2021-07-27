Paul Skipper/JPI

Time away with family is just what the doctor ordered.

There’s nothing like getting recharged after some relaxing time away — and that’s exactly how General Hospital front man Steve Burton (Jason) feels these days. The ABC soap opera actor took to Instagram to post another photo with his beautiful family, including wife Sheree, son Jack and daughters Brooklyn and Makena, amid a breathtaking beach background.

Burton shared, “Recharged with the family! Loving the beach!” He went on to inform that he would be “back to work this week” at the ABC Studios” then wished all of his loyal followers a great week ahead.

In another photo, he and his “amazing” wife continued to enjoy their “beach time,” along with making more memories as a family, “some workouts and ocean time.”

It’s very clear that Burton is all about being with the ones he loves. Back in April, the crew celebrated spring break together and checked in to make sure the fans were having a fun weekend as well.

What do you do to feel recharged? Maybe take a trip out of town or a day outing with those close to you? Or do you pamper yourself at home? We know some of the daytime actors do! Take a look at our gallery below revealing the beauty products used by the soap stars that help them feel their very best.

