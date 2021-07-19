ABC screenshot

Several secrets are poised to be exposed.

In the preview for General Hospital for the week of July 19 – 23, the truth always comes out. Read on for the scoop!

At the hospital, Austin says a casual hello to his cousin BLQ, who is there with her baby. Well, Maxie’s baby. Maxie worries to Brook Lynn that Austin delivered Louise and could blow their plan sky high!

In the park, Liz tries for what seems like the millionth time to reassure Finn that they very well could be in the clear when it comes to getting away with Peter’s murder. However, nearby Jason is lurking, and he already knows Peter isn’t a problem any longer thanks to Liz saying too much to him before. Will he figure out where Peter is?

And up in New York at Ryan’s Bar, Anna and Valentin confront the helicopter pilot that Peter hired to whisk him, Maxie and the baby away from Port Charles. Of course, everything went very wrong for Peter. The confrontation with the pilot turns violent, and Anna demands to know what happened to Peter. Even though he didn’t fly Peter away, could he have seen what happened on the rooftop with Finn?

Video: General Hospital/Facebook