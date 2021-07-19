General Hospital’s Vanessa Marcil Shares a Photo From the Day She and MC Got Engaged: ‘He Got Down On One Knee — Yes, in Uniform’
Rhonda Dent/Hallmark Channel/Courtesy of the Everett Collection
The Daytime Emmy winner waxed romantic on July 19.
Flashbacks aren’t just for soaps, it turns out. Over the weekend, Vanessa Marcil indulged in one that amounted to, as she put it, “romantic [bleep],” sharing not just a “pic of [the] day [MC and I] got engaged” but a whole series of others of them and their family.
“I’m on no sleep after [an] 11-hour drive, and he drove out while on duty [as a law-enforcement officer], to meet me on the road at 6 am to make sure I was OK,” she explained. “I had just wrapped a movie and drove straight from set.
“When the sun came up, I pulled over, and he got on one knee,” she went on. “Yes… in uniform.”
From there, the General Hospital alum shared a bunch of photos of herself, her significant other and their nearest and dearest, including Kassius, her son with former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate Brian Austin Green. (You may recall that the actress recently opened up about their custody battle and her new perspective on it.)
