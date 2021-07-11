ABC

Eat your hearts out, Cam and Spencer!

Gotta give credit where credit is due: That Steve Burton sure knows how to get our attention. On July 10, the General Hospital Emmy winner and Jack LaLanne of daytime posted a real-life flashback that flashed so far back, we damn near needing to put on our distance glasses to appreciate its adorableness.

In the image, it’s… well, like Burton himself said, “a young Steve.” He just thought he’d share it, he added. And why not? In the image, Jason’s future portrayer is rocking a mop of blond hair that would’ve made him a perfect fit for Hanson.

Burton’s followers went wild over the pic, noting how easily they could see his children in the shot of him as a youngster. But the best response had to come from castmate Finola Hughes (Anna), who quipped as only a mother could: “Haircut.”

It was a lovely moment of levity after the heartache that Burton and his General Hospital family suffered last week when Stuart Damon passed away. (Read his obituary here.) The daytime legend, who played Jason’s dad, Alan, for decades was “one of the greatest guys ever,” said Burton. “I was so blessed to have this guy play my TV dad.

“He was so kind, generous, giving, funny, selfless and just an awesome guy,” he continued. “He taught me so much. I know everyone loved Stuart as Alan Quartermaine — who wouldn’t? He was amazing. But I just want people to know what a great husband and father this guy was. I’m sad beyond words.”

