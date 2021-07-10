Priscilla Grant/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Back when the Emmy winner was a young dancer in London, Nigel Lythgoe of American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance fame was “instrumental” in charting the course of her career.

July 10 was splendid for Finola Hughes. “Today,” she Instagrammed, “marks the first Hollywood Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for a while.” Not only that, but “my lovely friend and former choreographer Nigel Lythgoe was the recipient of said star.”

Turns out the two go back a ways — a long ways. “I’ve known Nigel since I was a 19-year-old dancer in London,” said the General Hospital star, who originated the role of Victoria the White Cat in Cats. “He has done wonderful things for the world of dance and changed the face of television forever with American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, both incredible shows that changed lives and started many a career.

“He was certainly instrumental,” she added, “in setting me on a professional path.”

Considering how brilliantly Hughes has done for herself, not only in her iconic role of Anna but in primetime and movies (she starred in the Saturday Night Fever sequel Staying Alive opposite John Travolta), she has nothing but gratitude for her onetime mentor. “Many congratulations, Mr. Lythgoe,” she concluded her post.

As for her gorgeous look for the occasion, she joked, “It takes a village.”

Before you toddle off to read another article, check out the below photo gallery revisiting highlights of Hughes’ epic run as Anna.