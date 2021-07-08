ABC

There’s no place like home.

Coming off Fourth of July celebrations, General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) and her real-life love and former co-star Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) have extended their holiday fun. The couple is currently visiting Ramsey’s family in Louisville, Kentucky, where he was born.

Wright shared a family photo captioned, “adulting in Louisville,”

which proves the group is having fun and making the most out of their time together.”

A few days ago, the actress gave fans a closer look into their visit and gushed, “Well, this just makes my heart smile,” and posted a photo of Ramsey holding his niece.

And prior to that, Wright shared a collage of photos from the “2nd Annual Ramsey 4th of July” celebration and deemed it was a “success,” to which Ramsey chimed in, “Happy 4th of July friends! Wishing you all the best this summer!” In fact, fans reacted to Ramsey’s post, which was the first time he broke his silence since Peter’s Port Charles demise.

We hope Wright and Ramsey continue to enjoy their summer!

While it’ll be highly unlikely that Peter will come back from the grave — or the freezer! — stranger things have happened, especially with a few people being aware of the ins and outs of Helena’s past handwork. Speaking of Helena… take a look at Soaps.com’s gallery below highlighting various soap characters who have returned from the dead.

