If we all take a page out of the soap star’s book, just imagine how truly stress-free life could be.

General Hospital’s Josh Swickard (Chase) is a very smart man with one motive in mind this year… “to simplify” his life. The ABC soap actor shared a beautiful family photo over the holiday with his wife Lauren and their precious daughter Savannah Kaye by the pool and talked about “developing a new perspective on life” while entering a new decade.

Stress can definitely do a number on you — even if you try not to let it — but Swickard is “slowly learning how much we can stress and focus on the wrong things” and finding a middle ground and a solution. “This year I’m going to simplify…”

So, what’s his recipe for doing just that? “Submit to the man upstairs, celebrate my wife and kid like my life depends on it, and let everything else fall in place,” he revealed then went on to express his love to the fans and hoped everyone had “an amazing fourth,” which also happened to be his birthday! “Thanks for all these birthday wishes. I’m feeling the love.”

His words surely could be an inspiration for us all to make some changes this year for a better tomorrow and ultimately a calmer future.

