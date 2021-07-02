Jill Johnson/JPI

The wait is almost over, and General Hospital fans are about to see a familiar face in Port Charles. Former All My Children actor Cameron Mathison (Pine Valley’s Ryan) just shared a photo on his official Instagram from the Prospect Studios, where the show is filmed, with the caption, “Here we go! See you soon Port Charles.”

Though the ABC soap opera has yet to reveal who he will play, as you can see, Mathison looks a bit beat up in the photo. Will he be introduced as a victim of a car crash or another random accident? Will he be playing someone new, or someone we already know — and miss? Drew Cain maybe? The scenario has been speculated on and rumored for a while now… After all, Drew’s body was never found, and the character’s return would definitely be a welcomed one!

What do you think? Be sure to leave your thoughts in the comment section

