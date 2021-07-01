Howard Wise/JPI

Two characters and different clothing could equal a clue to what fans have been waiting for.

It’s been months now since General Hospital’s Sonny has been missing and presumed dead, yet alive and well — aside from having amnesia — and living in Nixon Falls. With Nina knowing his whereabouts, and creating quite the romantic connection with the former mob boss, as well as Carly and Jason discussing a marriage of convenience in order to show a united front in the face of the four families, it’s only a matter of time before Sonny reappears in Port Charles.

Earlier this week, 2021 Daytime Emmy Award winner Maurice Benard shared a charming video and serenaded fans with a 1970’s hit song and asked, “Would you like to dance with Mike?” As you can see below, he was dressed as “Mike.”

Today, and now dressed as Sonny, the actor posted another video and sang the same song but this time asked, “Would you like to dance with Sonny?”

Could this behind-the-scenes dressing room performance indicate that Benard is currently filming scenes as Sonny — restored memory and all? Stranger things have happened!

And Soaps.com cannot wait to see the fallout that is bound to be on the horizon once Sonny resurfaces. If Carly goes through with this marriage to Jason, she and Sonny are sure to have some very emotional moments ahead. Speaking of which, look back on five previous ones from Sonny and Carly’s past in our photo gallery below.

