John Paschal/JPI

Daytime Emmy Award winner serenades his followers from the ABC Studios.

Fans have watched as General Hospital’s “Mike” aka Sonny has danced with Nina in Nixon Falls and portrayer Maurice Benard wants to know if you want to “dance with Mike?” The actor shared a funny, yet very charming, video on his Instagram page from what appears to be his dressing room at the ABC Studios dancing and lip-syncing to the 1978 Dr Hook hit “Sharing the Night Together.”

“You’re looking kind of lonely girl,” Benard stated. “Would you like to dance with (Mike)?”

While trying not to crack a smile, and at points just allowing it to come through, the ABC soap star serenaded fans through the camera and admitted, “Mike’s cool, you know it. Come on, Mike’s dancing, he’s good,” then finished up the song with the hopes of “sharing the night together.”

Soaps.com can’t get enough of Benard’s comical side and when it comes to his Port Charles character Sonny, who thinks he’s “Mike,” nothing more needs to be said since he took home this year’s Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor. Congrats again!

Prior to the Emmys, Benard attended a red carpet event and revealed to Soaps.com correspondent once and for all whether or not Vanessa Marcil would be bringing Brenda back to the soap. Take a listen…

And if you think Sonny is facing his greatest challenge yet during this amnesia storyline, you may not recall some of his other traumatic moments. Look through our photo gallery below to see just how down and out Sonny has been in Port Charles throughout the years.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for General Hospital — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.