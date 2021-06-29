ABC

If the actress is glowing lately, it’s not just because it’s hot enough to fry an egg on the pavement; her happiness radiates from within.

If our reaction to Laura Wright’s Kimba posts had a theme song, it could only be Depeche Mode’s “Just Can’t Get Enough.” Every time the actress shares a new image of the mini-goldendoodle she’s raising with boo Wes Ramsey, we melt like ice cream in a microwave.

Take, for instance, the General Hospital leading lady’s June 27 post, a sweet shot of a freshly shorn Kimba in repose. “This one keeps stealing our hearts,” she captioned it, adding that the “haircut is growing on me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Wright (@welcometolaurasworld)



That face, right?!? Kimba is so indescribably adorable that Carly’s portrayer returned to Instagram on the 28th with a clarification. “I swear,” she said, “she is real — not a stuffed animal!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Wright (@welcometolaurasworld)



And, lest we forget, Kimba isn’t the only cutie in the Emmy winner’s life: Ramsey, who until recently played Peter on the ABC soap, is nothin’ to sneeze at, either, a point she drove him with a shirtless photo of the “handsome fella” doing yard work. “Kentucky boy,” she captioned the hot shot, adding hashtags of “Damn!” and “Hey, baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Wright (@welcometolaurasworld)

Can’t say as we blame her a bit: If you’ve got ‘im, flaunt ‘im. While you’re here, check out photos of more General Hospital stars and their real-life significant others via the below photo gallery.