General Hospital’s Laura Wright Shares New Photos of the Loves of Her Life — and as for That Wes Ramsey, ‘Damn’!
If the actress is glowing lately, it’s not just because it’s hot enough to fry an egg on the pavement; her happiness radiates from within.
If our reaction to Laura Wright’s Kimba posts had a theme song, it could only be Depeche Mode’s “Just Can’t Get Enough.” Every time the actress shares a new image of the mini-goldendoodle she’s raising with boo Wes Ramsey, we melt like ice cream in a microwave.
Take, for instance, the General Hospital leading lady’s June 27 post, a sweet shot of a freshly shorn Kimba in repose. “This one keeps stealing our hearts,” she captioned it, adding that the “haircut is growing on me.”
That face, right?!? Kimba is so indescribably adorable that Carly’s portrayer returned to Instagram on the 28th with a clarification. “I swear,” she said, “she is real — not a stuffed animal!”
And, lest we forget, Kimba isn’t the only cutie in the Emmy winner’s life: Ramsey, who until recently played Peter on the ABC soap, is nothin’ to sneeze at, either, a point she drove him with a shirtless photo of the “handsome fella” doing yard work. “Kentucky boy,” she captioned the hot shot, adding hashtags of “Damn!” and “Hey, baby.”
Can’t say as we blame her a bit: If you’ve got ‘im, flaunt ‘im. While you’re here, check out photos of more General Hospital stars and their real-life significant others via the below photo gallery.