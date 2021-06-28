ABC screenshot

The escalating mob war calls for drastic measures to diffuse the situation.

In the preview for General Hospital for the week of June 28 – July 2, Jason and Carly have a big decision to make. Read on for the scoop!

After successfully dealing with Cyrus and paving the way for Jason to return, Carly and Jason received another blow when the Novak family made a move on one of their warehouses and blew it up! Jason and Brick felt the rival families viewed Carly and Jason as weak, and that there could only be one in charge. Brick was sure the other five families were waiting for Jason to make his move and push Carly out, one way or another.

As the tensions continue to mount, Jason and Carly realize the threats from the Novak family and the other families won’t stop. They have to send a clear message of power, and as Jason notes, do something before the families turn Port Charles into a war zone that has the potential to harm the ones they love.

Jason proposes a big step that could change everything, and Carly appears to be reading his mind. Could Jason be proposing, literally, to Carly that the solution is for them to wed and present a united front?

Video: General Hospital/Facebook