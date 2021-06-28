Jill Johnson/JPI

A gift that would make any little girl feel like a princess.

Soaps.com sends belated birthday wishes to the daughter of General Hospital’s Emme Rylan (ex-Lulu)! The actress had a very busy weekend and, along with her partner Don Money and the rest of the family, celebrated Dakota’s fourth birthday on Saturday, June 26. In fact, she was “so busy” partying with Dakota that she didn’t take any photos! “Luckily my mom got this beautiful picture!” she expressed then went on to reflect on how grown-up her youngest child looks. “How on earth is she four already?!?”

Thinking back to Dakota’s birth, Rylan recalled, “Four years ago… we were at the hospital crying with joy over this sweet soul’s entrance into the world. Our lives were forever changed!” On that day, Dakota joined older brothers Jackson and Levi, also Rylan’s sons with Money.

Prior to Dakota’s birthday, Rylan had set up a little girl’s dream room and shared a preview of the big surprise to come and gushed, “Eeeeeeeeeee! I’m so excited for Dakota to wake up tomorrow for her birthday that I can’t sleep!” She then warned that if anyone was looking for her [Rylan] she would be “hiding with yarn in her princess tent!”

Fans who follow the former ABC soap opera actress are very aware just how much she loves her crafts — especially making anything with yarn!

Fans who follow the former ABC soap opera actress are very aware just how much she loves her crafts — especially making anything with yarn!