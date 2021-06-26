Priscilla Grant/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Talk of a Supernatural prequel being in the works naturally led Matt Cohen fans to think that he’d be working on it.

On June 24, our sister site Deadline broke the news that Supernatural star Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric, Days of Our Lives) and wife Danneel Ackles (Shannon, One Life to Live) had teamed up with The CW to develop a possible prequel series called The Winchesters. Since said series would focus on the young versions of John and Mary, aka Ackles and Jared Padalecki’s on-screen parents — and Matt Cohen had played young John — folks naturally assumed that he’d be front and center if the show made it to air.

It ain’t necessarily so, though. So on June 25, the General Hospital alum took to Instagram, saying, “To clear the air. I’m not involved. Of course, I would be honored.

“Jared said it best,” he added. “There is a long road to developing a show ahead for Jensen and Danneel and The CW.”

And whether Griffin’s former portrayer plays young John again, he’s just stoked to know the show may go on in some fashion. “I am as excited as you all are to watch the Winchester story continue,” he concluded his post.

Already, The Winchesters has generated a good deal of drama, owing to Padalecki’s upset over the way that he learned pal Ackles was charting the course for another Supernatural series. (Our sister site TVLine has also the details of that tiff, as well as how it was finally resolved.)

While we wait to see whether The Winchesters gets locked and loaded, amuse yourself with the below photo gallery that counts down other soap alumni who, like Cohen, have hit it big in primetime.