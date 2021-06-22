Priscilla Grant/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

On June 21, the Emmy winner revealed on social media that Ziggy had crossed the rainbow bridge.

Maybe it’s just because we love animals so much. But we couldn’t read Finola Hughes’ Instagram post without a lump forming in our throat and our eyes getting watery. “We had to let you go this morning, Ziggytank,” the General Hospital star wrote, using the nickname that she and husband Russell Young had given their four-legged family member. “God, you were a great doggy.”

Not just to Hughes and Young, either, but their three kids. “Thank you,” the Emmy winner told Ziggy, “for being such a love for my children. You followed us everywhere.

“Godspeed, Ziggs,” she concluded. “We love you.”

In response, Anna’s portrayer received a massive outpouring of support, from everyone from General Hospital castmates Laura Wright (Carly) and Marc Anthony Samuel (Felix) to pals like The Young and the Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), with whom Hughes once appeared in a memorable primetime soap. (Read all about it here.)

“Oh, Finola,” wrote Tamara Braun, formerly Carly on General Hospital and now Ava on Days of Our Lives. “I’m so, so sorry. I remember us talking about our fur babies and the deep love we have for them.

“Sending you so much love,” she added.

Sigh.