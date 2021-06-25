Kathy Hutchins/Hutchins Photo/Newscom/The Mega Agency

“I hope that she gets redemption.”

Let’s face it: General Hospital‘s Anna has made more than a few bad decisions over the past year or so, and almost all were related to Peter. Now, fans aren’t the only ones hoping that with the baddie out of the picture, Anna will be able to get her life back on track. “None of it’s my fault,” quipped Finola Hughes, in character, of Anna’s behavior. “I don’t take responsibility for any of that!”

During Soaps.com’s exclusive chat with the charming star on the red carpet preceding the 2021 Daytime Emmys, Hughes speculated as to what she’d love to see coming down the pike. “This is what I hope,” she said. “I hope that she gets redemption, and she saves somebody’s life or does something like that that makes her a hero again.”

While the actress declared, “I need that for her,” she was certainly echoing a sentiment expressed by many fans in recent months.

Meanwhile, with casting news expected any time now with regards to the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars, we couldn’t help but ask if perhaps she might make the cut. “Oh, Dancing With the Stars, I don’t know… I would love to,” she said almost wistfully when asked if perhaps she’d be featured. Certainly, fans of both the Saturday Night Fever sequel star and the show have suggested her name repeatedly over the years. “Maybe they’re scared of me!”

It seems hard to believe that the last time the show had a current cast member from General Hospital was Ingo Rademacher (Jax) way back in Season 16 (that’s a whopping 14 seasons ago!), where he came in a very respectable fifth place with partner Kym Johnson. And with the two appearances by Kelly Monaco (Sam) — including her mirrorball trophy win in the first season and a third-place finish during the All-Stars season — having a soap star on the show should be a natural fit for ABC… especially a classically trained dancer like Hughes.

Even though she originated the role of Victoria the White Cat in the West End production of Cats in 1981 and strutted her stuff alongside John Travolta in 1983’s Staying Alive, she downplayed her years of training, claiming to be unsure if she “could dance anymore.” And while we think she’s being modest, Hughes admits that she “loves watching” Dancing With the Stars and its professional dancers whom she religiously “follows on Instagram.”

Hughes gave a shout-out to brothers Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy because she subscribes to their instructional platform Dance & Co. And while Maks is no longer on the show, Val would be the perfect partner to teach her how to waltz across that ballroom floor. “Those guys are fun,” she smiled. “I love Val.” Let’s start that Twitter campaign now for this pairing. (And their team name? #TeamVinola? #TeamAnnaWeDance? Back to the drawing board.)

ABC better be listening because they have a very enthusiastic contestant in Hughes, who would bring a passionate audience to the show. We know it’s a great way to cross-promote two shows on the same network, and we can’t believe that they have missed this opportunity for so long. With Dancing With the Stars’ milestone season coming up in September, it’s time to bring a soap star back to the ballroom.

