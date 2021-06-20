ABC

The Emmy winner was doggedly determined to acknowledge what a great pup pop her significant other is.

As we all celebrated Father’s Day on June 20, General Hospital leading lady Laura Wright (Carly) gave a special shout-out to her real-life significant other, Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter). Though he doesn’t have any two-legged children, he is dad to his and his lady love’s goldendoodle, Kimba. So it was a “happy puppy Father’s Day” that she wished her honey in a post that was accompanied by a series of heart-melting photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Wright (@welcometolaurasworld)

More: General Hospital star’s message to ticked CarSon fans

It should come as no surprise that Ramsey would excel as, well, the leader of Kimba’s pack. His adoration of his and Wright’s four-legged member has been well-chronicled in his own Instagram posts. On National Puppy Day, for instance, he marveled to Kimba, “Just when I thought I knew the capacities of love, you blew the doors right off.

“I love watching you grow up so fast,” he added. “You teach me — and challenge me — daily, and now that you’re here, I can’t imagine life without you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wes Ramsey (@wes_ramsey)

Ramsey’s Valentine’s post to Wright and Kimba portrayed him as an equally smitten kitten. “This year,” he wrote, “I celebrate the love of two special girls.

“Thank you both for keeping my everyday vibrant and alive with attention and affection,” he continued. “You are both my sweet miraculous angels, and it is the great honor of my life to love and protect you both.”

More: Daytime Emmys’ 25 most memorable looks ever [PHOTOS]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wes Ramsey (@wes_ramsey)

More: Why we’re sure General Hospital’s resurrecting Peter

However you are celebrating Father’s Day, treat yourself for a moment, why don’t you — to the below photo gallery of soap stars and their handsome real-life dads.