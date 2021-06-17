General Hospital Alum William deVry Takes a ‘Half-Facetious’ Shot at a Potential New Hire: ‘I Don’t See Him in This Role… at All’ — Plus, a Hair-Raising Makeover Courtesy of a Port Charles Pal
It’s not just viewers who have opinions about casting.
After our sister site Variety reported on June 16 that NCIS was in talks with The Good Wife/Fight vet Gary Cole to play a major — and majorly secret — role in Season 19, General Hospital casualty William deVry (ex-Julian) had a better casting idea: himself.
“Meh,” he tweeted. “Hire deVry.”
In a separate post, the soap-hopper, who also played Michael on All My Children and Storm on The Bold and the Beautiful, did the math for the long-running CBS drama’s powers that be. “They can pay Cole $400,000 per [episode],” he tweeted, “or me $40,000.
“NCIS,” he added, “I don’t see him in this role. At all.”
When a Cole admirer countered that she could imagine him in any role — he’s just. That. Good. — deVry took it in stride. “It’s OK,” he said. “I’m only being half-facetious.”
Maybe deVry’s chances of winning away the part would improve if NCIS saw the makeover that his former General Hospital castmate James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) recently gave him. Earlier this month, deVry shared a GIF of David Spade in Joe Dirt and asked his pal which of them was going to bring back the character’s mind-boggling mullet. “I’m thinking you,” replied Stuart, going so far as to share a Photoshopped image of his buddy as we’ve never seen him before.
