The excited actress and her Port Charles counterpart Sasha will be sharing a very special “journey” together.

General Hospital’s Sofia Mattsson is really good at keeping a secret! The happy actress took to social media over the weekend to reveal some big, exciting news… and we mean big!

Now that Mattsson’s character, Sasha, is pregnant on the soap, she was finally able to share the news that she is expecting in real life. Alongside a photo of herself with an impressive (and adorable) baby bump, the actress teased, “BIG things happening!” before going on to announce, “So happy and excited to finally share this (almost ready to pop) bump with everyone!”

The reason for all the secrecy? She explained, “Kept it a secret for a while to not spoil anything for GH viewers, but now that Miss Sasha Gilmore’s pregnancy is in full force I can finally share that I’m so grateful to be sharing this pregnancy journey with her!”

Sofia’s character, of course, has learned that she’s expecting a baby with Brando, which wasn’t exactly planned, and probably won’t be drama-free given how his mother, Gladys feels about the model.

Numerous soap stars were on hand in the comment section to express their happiness including, Courtney Hope (Sally, Bold & Beautiful/Young & Restless), Brytni Sarpy (ex-Valerie, GH; Elena, Y&R), Michelle Stafford (ex-Nina, GH; Phyllis, Y&R), as well as a slew of Mattsson’s current GH co-stars, including Eden McCoy (Joss), Josh Swickard (Chase), Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan), Katey MacMullen (Willow), William Lipton (Cameron), Chad Duell (Michael).

Meanwhile, on-screen babydaddy Johnny Wactor (Brando) remarked, “So beautiful Sofia and very excited for y’all!”

We just love a good surprise — and we love this happy news! Congratulations to Mattsson and her husband, Thomas Payton, who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in May.

Feel free to leave your congratulations for the momma-to-be in the comments after taking a moment to look back on some of the cutest soap kids of all time in the photo gallery below.

