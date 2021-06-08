ABC

The Daytime Emmy-nominated actor gives fans a glimpse inside his past.

General Hospital’s James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) recently took to Instagram to share a personal photo from his past, which left fans gushing with how “adorable,” “cute” and “handsome” the actor was — even at 15-years-old.

The ABC soap opera star explained that the teenage photo was taken while he attended the “Little Heath Comprehensive School in Berkshire, England.”

That 15-year-old boy grew up to not only be an actor but a singer as well. In fact, at the end of May he announced, “At long last… All songs finished. Just weeks away from release. My second album, Clean Slate.” Fans may remember Stuart’s October 2019 album release, The Apple Tree.

As for right now, Stuart’s character, the Port Charles baddie-turned-good guy, who landed him a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination, is embroiled in the show’s latest baby-swap storyline. The Cassadine may have a lot of iffy traits but one thing is for sure… when it comes to his children, he’s front and center. And when he finds out that his (non-existent) daughter with Brook Lynn, sweet little Bailey Lois, is actually Maxie and Peter’s daughter Louise, the news is going to push him straight over the edge — and those involved in the deception better watch out!

